YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested last week for a February murder on the West Side waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court.

Robert Weaver, 37, had a charge of aggravated murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Weaver is accused of the Feb. 21 shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22. Reed was found shot to death on Donald Avenue just off of North Belle Vista Avenue.

Weaver was not charged until last week, but he was a suspect early on in the investigation, police said.