YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge.



Samuel Byrd, Jr. was arrested at the Days Inn in Boardman, according to Youngstown police.

Dozens of police cars, state troopers and undercover officers swarmed the building around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police haven’t provided further details on his charges.

WKBN is working to get more information, including details on the alleged victim of the crime.