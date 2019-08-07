Youngstown murder defendant says shooting was ‘totally an accident’

Investigators say Jesse Williams killed Diane Dent at a house on the north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man on trial for the June 2018 shooting death of a woman in Youngstown took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.

Investigators say Jesse Williams killed Diane Dent at a house on the north side when he went there looking for her son, who wasn’t home.

Williams took the stand in his own defense. He told the jury that he didn’t mean to shoot Dent.

“Wow, did that really happen? That’s not me,” William said.

He called the shooting a “total accident “and said he “didn’t mean for that to happen.”

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between the two men over a woman, Rebecca Perez, who was also indicted on murder charges. Police say she drove Williams to the murder scene.

Perez is set for sentencing in September.