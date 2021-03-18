Youngstown murder defendant once again asks court to appoint new lawyers in case

Rice has been in custody on $1 million bond since he was arrested shortly after Bankston was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is charged with the 2019 shooting death of his girlfriend in front of their children is asking a judge for a second time for a new set of lawyers.

Should Judge Anthony Donofrio grant the request filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by 31-year-old Kyle Rice, he would be on his third set of attorneys and at least his second set of court-appointed counsel.

Rice’s attorneys asked in the fall to be dismissed from the case and Judge Donofrio overruled them Sept. 20.

Rice is set for trial July 19 for the February shooting death of his girlfriend, Danekua Bankston.

Bankston was shot in the head in her Oregon Avenue apartment on Youngstown’s west side and died Feb. 8, 2019, a few days after she was shot, at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Rice has been in custody on $1 million bond since he was arrested shortly after.

Attorney Ed Hartwig was the first attorney on the case but court records do not indicate if he was retained or court appointed. He filed a motion in December 2019 to withdraw as Rice’s counsel, which Judge Donofrio approved Dec. 31, 2019.

That was also the same day he appointed attorneys Mark Lavelle and Rachel Cerni to represent Rice.

In a handwritten motion filed Thursday, Rice asked that Lavelle and Cerni be withdrawn from his case. He said he has disagreements with Lavelle over trial strategy and said if the court will not appoint another attorney to represent him, he will represent himself.

The state has yet to file a response.

Prosecutors said Rice shot Bankston in front of their children and Bankston’s sister, and there are witnesses to place Rice at the crime scene and cell phone data also places Rice at the crime scene.

Rice has also asked twice to have his bond reduced, including a motion last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both motions were denied.