YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in less than two months, a suspect in a downtown shooting death has been denied reduced bond.

Judge Anthony Donofrio Wednesday denied a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Johnny Serrano Jr., 23, of Campbell, to reduce his $750,000 bond in the Sept. 18 shooting death of Yarnell Green, 32.

Serrano has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he turned himself into police the day after Green was killed. His bond was set Sept. 21 when he was arraigned in municipal court and was carried over when the case was indicted by a grand jury.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum denied a similar motion Nov. 30 at the common pleas level. The case was later reassigned to Judge Donofrio after Judge Krichbaum recused himself because of a conflict of interest, according to court records.

Police say Green was shot by Serrano at West Federal and Hazel streets after the two argued in a nearby bar and were kicked out. Police found a gun next to Green.

Serrano’s previous attorney, James Gentile, said at his municipal court arraignment that Serrano gave police a gun when he turned himself in the day after Green was killed.

Police will not say if the gun found next to Green belonged to him or if it was ever fired.

At his previous bond reduction hearing, Serrano’s attorneys said he should receive a reduced bond because he has strong family ties, which decreases his risk of flight.

Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr. obituary