Youngstown murder defendant asks judge for reduced bond again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Perhaps Kyle Rice’s motto is “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

Having already been denied one motion to have his $1 million bond reduced, Rice last month asked a judge for a second time to reduce his bond.

Prosecutors this week filed a motion saying they oppose the motion.

Rice is awaiting an Oct. 26 trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony Donofrio for the February 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Danekua Bankston.

Police said Bankston was shot in the head in her apartment and died Feb. 8, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Health Center, a few days after she was shot.

Rice has been in the jail on $1 million bond since he was arrested hours after Bankston was wounded. He asked for a lower bond but was denied in June 2019 by Judge Donofrio.

In a motion filed July 24, Mark Lavelle, Rice’s lawyer, asked for a modified bond of $150,000, saying his client’s trial date is uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing for the state, Assistant Prosecutor Steve Yacovone said in a motion filed Monday that Rice was granted his October trial date on July 7, and therefore, his motion makes no sense.

Yacovone also said Rice’s motion should be denied because of the circumstances of the crime.

Yacovone said Rice shot Bankston in front of their children and Bankston’s sister, and there are witnesses to place Rice at the crime scene, and cell phone data also places Rice at the crime scene.

