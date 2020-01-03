Youngstown municipal judge sworn into office

Renee DiSalvo was sworn into her first elected term after being appointed by then-Governor Kasich in 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd turned out Friday afternoon as one of Youngstown’s municipal judges gave the oath of office to her colleague on the bench.

Renee DiSalvo was sworn into her first elected term after being appointed by then-Governor Kasich in 2018.

The judge said while it was an honor to be selected back then, the position took on a new meaning after winning the vote in November.

“The responsibility is even more real and it’s encouraging too because it means what I did the year before, they believed and they saw and they want me to continue to serve them,” DiSalvo said.

The judge hopes to continue with the programs she’s put into place.