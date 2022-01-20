YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The municipal court is teaming up with the state to help defendants who have disabilities that can keep them from getting and keeping employment.

Beginning this week, a case manager with the state Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities began working with the court and another staff member from OOD is expected to arrive later this month.

They will be helping defendants who mostly appear in the court’s Drug Court, Mental Health Court and Veterans Court and who have a disability that makes it difficult for them to get or keep a job.

Dave Megura, the court’s chief probation officer, said the case manager will help people develop job skills and work on training while the other person will then look to find jobs for those people.

The OOD can help defendants who qualify find money for education and transportation and even help with items like clothing if someone needs specific types of clothes for their job.

“It will remove a lot of these burdens for the unemployed,” Megura said.

Judge Carla Baldwin said the program first began when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, and she said when she heard services were available to courts, she immediately wanted to take part.

“Once we heard about it, it was a no-brainer for me,” Judge Baldwin said.

The court has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the OOD to participate in the program, which can be terminated at any time, but Judge Baldwin said she can see the court participating in the program for a long time.

“We hope it’s a permanent thing,” Judge Baldwin said. “For me, this was like Christmas.”

Judge Baldwin said such programs are important to help keep people from coming back to the court. By having a good job, they can be able to have a more stable life, which keeps them out of trouble or helps them to maintain their homes and properties, which is a common violation people can end up in court for.

“We want to see these people through and it’s hard for an individual to thrive when they can’t meet their basic needs,” Judge Baldwin said.