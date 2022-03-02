YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer has to wear masks in the municipal court.

The change in the policy was made Tuesday in a judgment entry signed by Judge Carla Baldwin.

The entry says that those who have not been vaccinated must still wear a mask and that social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

The new policy partially changes the mandate issued by the judges in August when all persons were required to wear masks in the court regardless of vaccination status.