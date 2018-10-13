Youngstown Mosque holding open house, inviting all to join Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - There are about 2,000 Muslims living around Youngstown, up from about 200, 40 years ago.

You'll find them in most professions, doctors, lawyers, teachers, mechanics and grocery store owners.

On Sunday at the Youngstown Mosque, there will be an open house for people to learn more about the culture and the Islamic religion.

They gathered for prayers Friday afternoon at the Mosque on Youngstown's Homewood Avenue.

"Right after 911, I think everybody was in shock, we were in shock, too," said Dr. Khalid Iqbal, president of the Islamic Society of Youngstown.

He says in the days following 911 life for Muslims was, "Not that good because all Muslims were perceived as doing acts of terrorism."

There is still the occasional incident.

"But then things got better, and they're gradually getting better," Iqbal said.

On Sunday at Mosques across the United States, including Youngstown's, there will be open houses.

"Well we feel the religion of Islam is quite misunderstood, and we want our neighbors and community members to come join us," Iqbal said.

"I have performed the Hajj twice," he added.

Dr. Iqbal showed us the picture on the back wall of the annual Hajj to Mecca in Saudia Arabia, and it was around the picture he talked about the world's major religions.

"Judaism, Christianity, Islam, there are so many similarities. There's no reason for us to be thinking that we are different or something," he said.

There will also be ethnic food on Sunday from the middle east, along with India and Pakistan.

"So something called samosa for example, and something called kibbeh and so forth, baklava is a sweet dish from the middle east. So these are those kinds of things and people will definitely like them and enjoy them if they come," he said.

The open house is Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Mosque on Homewood Avenue, it's right off I-680 on Younsgtown's South Side.

It's sponsored by the Islamic Society of Youngstown.