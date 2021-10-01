Youngstown mom turns herself in on child endangering, other charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Samantha Strickland, previously charged with child endangering in Mahoning County and has turned herself in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown mom has turned herself in on child endangering and other charges.

Samantha Strickland, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday.

Police charged her with child endangering, felonious assault and falsification after her one-year-old daughter overdosed on what authorities believe was fentanyl.

Police said the baby had to be revived with an opioid-reversal drug at Akron Children’s Hospital in July.

Investigators say Strickland lied to police about what had happened.

Strickland is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com