Youngstown mom turns herself in on child endangering, other charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown mom has turned herself in on child endangering and other charges.

Samantha Strickland, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday.

Police charged her with child endangering, felonious assault and falsification after her one-year-old daughter overdosed on what authorities believe was fentanyl.

Police said the baby had to be revived with an opioid-reversal drug at Akron Children’s Hospital in July.

Investigators say Strickland lied to police about what had happened.

Strickland is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 29.