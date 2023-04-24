YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with the death of her 2-month-old son entered a guilty plea Monday — the day her trial was set to begin.

Ashley Williams, 33, entered a guilty plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of reckless homicide.

Sentencing will be June 9 before Judge John Durkin following a presentence investigation.

She remains free on bond until her sentencing.

Williams was indicted in March by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the July 22 death of her son Dalvin Williams.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled the baby’s death accidental but said an “unsafe sleeping environment” contributed to his death.

A coroner’s report said first responders were called to Williams’ apartment after she found the baby was not breathing.

Efforts to revive the child failed and he was pronounced dead at Akron Children’s Hospital Boardman Campus.

Williams told investigators she put the baby face down on a pillow in a bassinet and went downstairs. When she returned upstairs, the report said the baby was not breathing.

Her trial was to begin Monday with jury selection, however because of her plea, jurors were dismissed.