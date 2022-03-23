YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We could possibly save a kid’s life,” said Kristin Scott-Biggs.

Scott-Biggs lost her son Reshaud last year to gun violence, now she is doing everything she can to help other parents so they don’t have to go through anything like that.

“What is this about? Why are our kids so angry to wanna kill one another? Why are our parents ok with allowing this to happen? Why are we ok with allowing our kids to carry a gun?” she asked.

Scott-Biggs had several powerful messages Wednesday at her Parent Enrichment Workshop Program at East Middle School.

One of those messages was that parents should be able to tell each other about their kids not doing the right things.

“My son shouldn’t have been murdered. I’m a parent that you could’ve come and talked to if there was something going on.” Biggs said. “I believe if we become more connected, where we can speak to one another about our children, then it could be resolved, some type of way.”

She also had a guest speaker talk about the importance of financial literacy.

“This is not something where you show up to one class and now you’re a producer mindset, no this is a daily practice,” said India Monae.

Monet talked about passive income, generational wealth, the importance of credit and budgeting. All topics she and Biggs feel can benefit parents and their children.

Scott-Biggs says these topics are important in order to educate and steer kids in the right direction.

“It starts with us showing that if I show up and maybe I can gain something from this, maybe I can see that there might be a mental issue going on within myself or my young scholar, maybe I can gain something from the basic knowledge of financial literacy, maybe I can gain a message from a parent who just lost her son, who just lost her family to see that you don’t want this for your young scholar,” Scott-Biggs said.

This was the first of several workshops she is having, below is a list of the upcoming dates and times.