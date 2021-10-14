Youngstown mom facing charges after child found wandering medical building

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Youngstown is facing charges after police say she left her 4-year-old child alone in a car the boy ended up inside a medical facility.

Officers were called about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to Steward Health Urgent Care on Ohltown Road on reports of a child who entered the building alone.

At first, the staff spent about 10 minutes trying to find out who the child was with but couldn’t find anyone, so they called the police

An officer talked with the child to find out how he got there, but the child could only say that he came in a black car.

After searching the parking lot, the officer sat on a bench with the child outside the facility to see if anyone would show up looking for him.

After a few minutes, a woman, later identified as 42-year-old Lakeisha Carter, of Youngstown, approached the officer and said that the boy was hers. She said that she left him inside her car alone to go inside for a test, the report stated.

The officer followed the woman to her car and found that there wasn’t a car seat inside, according to the report.

Carter was taken to the Austintown Police Department where she was given a car seat and issued a summons for child endangering.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18