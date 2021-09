YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is facing charges after her baby daughter overdosed on what authorities believe was fentanyl.

Warrants have been issued against 27-year-old Samantha Strickland for child endangering, felonious assault and falsification.

Police say her one-year-old daughter ingested the drugs last July and had to be revived with Narcan at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Investigators say Strickland then lied to police about what had happened.