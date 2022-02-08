YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is suing the police department after her son was shot and killed while playing basketball in 2020.

Brandon Wesley was 19 years old when a bullet struck him at Homestead Park on the city’s South Side. Now, nearly two years later, his mother Lynette Wesley is suing the city of Youngstown, American Medical Response (AMR) and members of the Youngstown Police Department including Malik Mostella, Detective Chad Zubal and a John Doe.

In the civil suit filed, Wesley claims her son was shot in the shoulder at Homestead Park around 9 p.m. on July 18, 2020. His friends immediately called 911 and about 20 minutes later, Mostella and another officer arrived at the scene. Detective Zubal arrived sometime later.

Wesley claims that her son was lying on the ground bleeding profusely and in severe pain, but that law enforcement officers did not render any medical aid to him. The suit claims they did not apply pressure, they did not tend to the wound and they did not administer CPR.

The suit states they formed a perimeter around Brandon which prevented anyone else from administering aid to him while he “continued to bleed profusely and suffer extreme physical pain and emotional distress.”

Once Wesley was notified of her son’s injuries, she arrived at the park. She repeatedly asked the defendants Mostella, Officer John Doe(s) and/or Zubal to render medical aid to him but claims they refused to and refused to allow anyone else to.

The suit claims the officers told her they wouldn’t render any medical aid due to a policy/procedure of the Youngstown Police Department.

It also states that after a long period of time had passed and the ambulance still had not arrived, Wesley and Brandon’s friends asked to take him to the hospital themselves but were told no by the officers. This was because Brandon was “not free to leave the scene, he was custodially detained by Defendants Mostella, Doe(s) and/or Zubal,” according to the civil suit.

The suit also states that shortly before arriving, a representative from AMR contacted the officers to get an update on Brandon, and the officers indicated he wasn’t in any immediate or serious need of medical aid.

AMR reportedly arrived on the scene around one hour after the initial 911 call. Brandon died shortly after.

Wesley believes that her son should have received medical aid from the officers while waiting for the ambulance and that had the ambulance arrived sooner, he may still be alive.

The suit claims, “AMR breached its duty to provide the Decedent with timely emergency medical assistance.”

Wesley also believes that the defendants did not provide medical aid or take the matter seriously because Brandon was African American. She believes this is part of a pattern, practice or policy of the police department.

Wesley believes the defendants violated Brandon’s constitutional rights under color of law. She also believes that these actions led to Brandon’s pain, his suffering extreme emotional distress and ultimately, his death.

Overall, there are five counts listed in the suit: failure to render aid, state created danger, equal protection – race, municipal liability and negligence.

The civil suit states she is demanding compensation for general damages in an amount that will be proven at trial.

As of Tuesday, none of the defendants have filed a response.