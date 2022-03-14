YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is beginning a new series that will help parents and family members of Youngstown City School students.

Kristin Scott-Biggs is the founder of the Release and Unleash Support Group. She started the group when she lost her husband to murder in 2019 as a way to help others. Now, she has developed a new program to help parents.

Scott-Biggs will begin a seven-part series Parent Enrichment Workshop Program on March 23.

The workshops are open to parents, guardians and family members who have students in Youngstown City Schools.

Scott-Biggs and other guest speakers will talk to parents about things to look for in children such as signs of social media bullying and mental health issues. A mental health educator will be there to discuss depression, anxiety, adverse childhood effects and trauma.

There will also be education on financial literacy and credit management.

Scott-Biggs said she felt compelled to do this after her family went through their own traumatic event.

“Recently, I lost my son to murder and felt the need to create a parent program so we can be more involved with one another and educate on signs and issues to prevent this from happening to another parent or family member,” she said.

The first workshop will be held at East Middle School on March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments and a raffle. The event is open to the public. Another workshop will take place on March 30 at Chaney High School from 5 p.m. to 6 o.m.

“It’s important because us as parents need to connect and communicate with one another and become more engaged with our children, the schools and board meetings. Becoming more involved can save our young scholars and a family from heartache,” she said.

Scott-Biggs said she truly hopes parents and family members will choose to come out to the workshops.