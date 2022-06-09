YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Jacobs Road woman was arrested Wednesday after her 3-month-old son tested positive for cocaine.

Rose Geisler, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of child endangerment. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Geisler was arrested after police were called about 5:35 p.m. from the emergency room of the Boardman Campus of Akron Children’s Hospital. The baby was later flown by helicopter to the main campus in Akron, where reports said he is in stable condition.

Reports said when police were first called to the hospital, Geisler had told hospital personnel the baby had taken a nap and woke up after an hour with vomit on his clothes and was breathing funny.

When told the baby tested positive for cocaine, reports said Geisler told police her brother had been staying at her home for a few days and may have picked the baby up while he had cocaine on his hands.

When the helicopter left with the baby, Geisler was told to wait for police, but witnesses told officers she drove away with a man. Police went to her home in the 700 block of Jacobs Road, where they found Geisler and her brother, who was sleeping in a truck. They also found the man who witnesses at the hospital identified as the person who left the hospital with Geisler.

Officers got permission to search the house, and evidence was collected but reports did not say what evidence.

Reports said at her home, Geisler told police that she was laying on a couch and put the baby in a car seat on the floor next to her, and the baby fell asleep. After an hour, the baby woke up covered with vomit and was breathing funny.