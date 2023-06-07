Editor’s note: Johnny Chechitelli is a producer at WKBN-TV.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local podcasters will be hosting lectures about the Mahoning Valley’s organized crime past.

James Naples and Johnny Chechitelli, creators of the Youngstown Mob Facebook group and the Youngstown Mob Talk podcast, will host the Mob Talk lecture series for three straight Saturdays in July at the SCOPE Warren Center on North Park Avenue in Warren.

The schedule of shows was revealed in a press release:

Saturday, July 8: James and Johnny discuss the 1940s and focus on “The Bug,” aka the lottery, and the main factions that controlled the action.

Saturday, July 15: This lecture will feature special guest host and author Sean Posey, who will discuss “The Black Hand,” a precursor to the Italian-American mafia in the early 20th century.

Saturday, July 22: James and Johnny discuss the 1960 murders of Sandy Naples and his girlfriend and vendetta war, culminating with the 1962 Cavallaro car bombing, which resulted in the Saturday Evening Post dubbing the area “Crimetown USA.”

All lectures will be from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, cash only.

There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit SCOPE Senior Services. Merchandise will also be available.

Chechitelli assisted with the research for “Crooked City: Youngstown, Ohio,” a podcast that focuses on organized crime in Youngstown.