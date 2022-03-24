YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of men were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for lying about a gun purchase.

JoeVon Jackson, 22, and James Boring, 34, both of Youngstown, were each sentenced to 13 months in prison by U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Jackson pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to one count of making a false statement during a purchase of a firearm. Boring pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to the same charge.

Jackson is accused of receiving a .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun from Boring on July 2. An indictment in the case said that Boring purchased the gun from a Boardman gun shop but told them he was buying the gun for himself. He instead gave the gun to Jackson, according to the indictment.

Because Jackson faces felony indictments in two separate cases, he is not allowed to have a firearm.

Jackson and a woman were indicted in February 2020 on charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for allegedly shooting up a house Jan. 14, 2020, on Rhoda Avenue on the West Side.

The charges include specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of the crime as well as a five-year drive-by shooting specification. No one was injured in that shooting.

Jackson has a pretrial hearing Friday in that case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

While Jackson was free on bond in that case, in May of 2020, he was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by Youngstown police at Albert Street and Victor Avenue. Police found fentanyl during the traffic stop, reports said.

Jackson was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, posted $7,500 bond after he was arraigned in municipal court and was indicted June 23, 2020, by a Mahoning County grand jury. However, he never appeared for his arraignment, so a warrant was issued for him in that case as well as the gun case for violating his bond.

Court records do not list a pretrial date in that case but it is still pending.