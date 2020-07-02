Youngstown men, Canton man face federal charges, accused of money laundering

According to the indictment, the men submitted fraudulent federal income tax returns in the names of various fictitious entities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury has indicted two Youngstown men and a Canton man on money-laundering charges.

Brandon R. Mace, 43, of Youngstown; Terris Chanley Baker, age 49, of Canton; and Robert J. Rohrbaugh II, age 47, of Youngstown; are charged with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the indictment, from March 2015 to April 2016, the defendants conspired together to submit fraudulent federal income tax returns in the names of various fictitious entities to the IRS in order to obtain tax refunds. On one occasion, the defendants were successful in obtaining a refund check for a fictitious business in the amount of $1,352,779, according to the indictment.

After obtaining the refund, the indictment states that the defendants then attempted to launder the money by purchasing high-end and luxury vehicles.

In order to carry out their conspiracy, the defendants created phony business entities, trusts, Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) and prepared fraudulent income tax return documents, which reported large tax withholdings that never existed, prosecutors say.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan R. Miller.