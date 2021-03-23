Youngstown mayoral candidates to share their platforms with voters during speaker series

The first speaker to come on Spanning the Need will be Incumbent Mayor Tito Brown, a Democrat, at 7 p.m. Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Residents of Youngstown can hear from four of the candidates running to be the next mayor in 2021.

Presented by Sherman Creative, residents can tune in to Anthony Spano’s podcast called “Spanning the Need” to hear from the Valley’s candidates.

“It is important to the community and the residents of the City of Youngstown to hear the issues and what is important for the next four years,” said Stephanie Shapiro, managing partner of Sherman Creative. “That is why we felt compelled to be a part of this mayoral speaker series.”

They’ll be discussing stances on issues like the local economy, Youngstown’s crime rates and more.

The series will be streamed on “Spanning the Need”‘s Youtube channel, as well as on its Facebook page.

The first speaker to come on “Spanning the Need” will be incumbent Mayor Tito Brown, a Democrat, at 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Spanning the Need” will welcome Democratic mayoral candidate Ryan Kelly to the show at 7 p.m. next Sunday, April 4.

Youngstown’s First-Ward Councilman Julius Oliver, a Democrat, threw his hat into the mayoral race and will be featured in the speaker series at 7 p.m. April 11.

To wrap up the series, “Spanning the Need” will welcome Republican candidate Tracey Winbush to the show at 7 p.m. on April 18.

“I have always thought it was important for us all to make informed decisions when we elect someone to represent our best interests,” said Spano. “That is why we decided to do the Mayoral Candidate Speaker Series so that the residents of the City of Youngstown can make informed decisions based on the candidates’ responses.”