Youngstown mayoral candidates discuss local politics during virtual forum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The candidates’ nights at Youngstown’s Union Baptist Church are a pre-election tradition. Monday night’s had to be held virtually.

Reverend Michael Harrison questioned the candidates for school board, council president and mayor. Four of Youngstown’s mayoral candidates spoke virtually on why they would be the best candidate.

“My platform is a concrete plan for building a civic infrastructure that will improve the quality of your life, not talking points and ideas of the day,” said Richard Vincent Hill (I).

“From successfully owning and operating multiple different types of businesses, each being lucrative and profitable,” said Amber White.

The candidates were asked questions about how they would improve the city, such as how they would use money from the American Rescue Plan.

Republican candidate Tracey Winbush wants to start with the people who work in city hall.

“We’re going to have to take care of the people who serve the city. If we don’t take care of people who serve the city, then who is going to serve us officiant and effectively?” Winbush asked.

Along with the lack of grocery stores in the city.

“We’ve just recently took a trip to Pittsburgh. We talked to a local grocer there and he’s looking to buy some property here and we’re almost close to closing that deal,” said Mayor Tito Brown (D).

“That we don’t have a brick and mortar store. There are food trucks, there’s food delivery, there’s mobile grocery stores and also, there’s urban agricultural initiative,” Hill said.

And dealing with vacant properties.

“One, we need to find the ownership, who owns the properties, but we actually need to revitalize and actually put some gears behind the land bank,” Winbush said.

“Giving away these residential vacant lots to the community members. That way, that would add value to their homes,” White said.

White was the only write-in candidate to attend the forum.