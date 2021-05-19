Youngstown mayor wants community feedback on $80 million pandemic recovery plan

You can fill out a survey called the "Youngstown American Rescue Plan Survey" to provide feedback

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is getting more than $80 million to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the city wants your help deciding how to spend it.

Tomorrow and Friday, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will meet with city council, neighborhood groups and local businesses.

It’s hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Youngstown in the Paladin Ballroom, set to start promptly at 9 a.m.

They’ll discuss the federal funds, but first, they want you to fill out an online survey to help.

It’s called the “Youngstown American Rescue Plan Survey.”

The city already has some preliminary priorities, which include tearing down hundreds of vacant homes and cleaning up commercial corridors.

Officials also want to increase fresh food access for neighbors, and prioritize investing in parks and city youth.

Take the survey here.