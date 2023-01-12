YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will be traveling to Washington D.C. next week.

The trip is for the United States Conference of Mayors winter meeting. Mayor Brown says several topics will be discussed, and he’ll be a speaker as well.

“We’ll talk about our Licensed to Success Program that we’ve recently received some DollarWise [grant] monies for last year. We did a follow-up on that so they can find out what actually happened. We did a video for that. They’re gonna show it at one of our plenary sessions,” Brown said.

Brown said he is also a co-chair of the Conference Task Force on Electric Vehicles, which focuses on approaches to accelerating the transition to vehicle electrification and building out the infrastructure needed to support EVs.

“We look at the equity where those charging stations will be, how can we get individuals into the electric vehicle area and getting them opportunities,” Brown said.

Then on Friday, the mayors will visit the White House and have a chance to meet with President Joe Biden.

“I’m sure we’ll talk about infrastructure, I’m sure we’ll talk about ARPA, we’ll talk about EV (electric vehicles), all those things that we talk about at the local level. That’s why I like this conference. This conference is bipartisan, so when I’m sitting next to a mayor from Arkansas, I’m not sure if they’re Democrat or Republican,” Brown said.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will also be attending the conference meeting and will be meeting with the president.