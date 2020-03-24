Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Coronavirus – Facts Not Fear
Youngstown mayor using Facebook Live to give COVID-19 updates, answer questions

Local News

Mayor Tito Brown urged the community to stay home and help those in need

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is using technology to reach out to his community and answer their questions.

The mayor took to Facebook to give a live update about the city and the COVID-19 pandemic around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Brown talked heavily about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order and asked residents to take it seriously and abide by it.

He asked the community to please stay at home, check on the elderly, donate the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals if you have any and help those who need it most.

Mayor Brown says he will continue to do these Facebook Lives in the coming days.

