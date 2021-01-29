Youngstown mayor to swear in new police chief

Chief Carl Davis was promoted from detective sergeant to chief of police on January 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mayor Tito Brown will swear in Youngstown’s new chief of police at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

He replaces retiring Chief Robin Lees.

Davis started as an officer with the Youngstown Police Department in 1986 and was promoted to detective sergeant in 1999.

