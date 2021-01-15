Youngstown mayor to make announcement on city’s new police chief

Friday was Chief Robin Lees' last day on the job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is expected to make an announcement about the city’s new police chief.

He will be speaking today at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers. WKBN will live stream that press conference, so check back here for updates.

Friday is also Chief Robin Lees’ last day on the job. He told WKBN that he was retiring from his position after Brown wanted to go in a different direction with the department.

Brown said he wanted to develop a new strategy for “innovative community involvement” to keep residents safe, which includes more interaction with mental and social services.

Lees was appointed by Mayor John McNally in 2014 and stayed on when Brown took over for McNally.