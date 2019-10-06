Youngstown mayor to join Ohio governor during unveiling of plan to address gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will join Governor Mike DeWine and others in Columbus as DeWine unveils legislation to address gun violence.

DeWine plans to release his STRONG Ohio plan Monday. The proposal will outline what changes in Ohio law that he would like to enact.

DeWine will be joined by several elected officials and leaders from across Ohio who support the STRONG Ohio plan.

Much of the plan deals with increasing penalties for felons who possess a gun illegally, or use a gun in the commission of a crime.

DeWine also signed an executive order in August creating the Ohio School Safety Center.

The staff will be responsible for analyzing web activity for threats, notifying authorities when necessary and providing education and resources to school districts through training programs.​