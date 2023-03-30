YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- People are gathering in Youngstown Thursday morning to hear from Mayor Tito Brown who is giving his State of the City address.

Thursday is the city’s annual Good Morning Youngstown event. WKBN caught up with Mayor Brown to learn what he will be addressing.

He said he’s addressing topics like mental health, housing, and workforce development. He also wants to talk about how Youngstown can compete at the state and federal level of government. He said the city’s bright light is everyone working together and that will help the city thrive.

“Silos are no longer available. Individuals used to kind of just work in silos, but now we are realizing we are the other people that we’ve been waiting for. So when it comes to housing, when it comes to workforce development, when it comes to mental health, we’re here. We just got to make sure that we’re all working together and putting our differences aside,” said Brown.

Good Morning Youngstown starts at 7:30 a.m. Other speakers are expected to talk here with Mayor Brown. I also asked Mayor Brown about the future of the city.

Looking ahead, Mayor Brown wants to continue seeing this teamwork in 2023.

“We’re in a great place and we’re moving forward, but we’re moving forward as a team. And I think the more you work together as a team and everyone realizes, here’s my part that I can play no matter how big or how small, then we become a winning, winning community. when we win, our citizens win,” said Brown.

