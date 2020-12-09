Youngstown mayor to give commencement speech at YSU

Mayor Brown will give the speech for the virtual Fall Commencement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will join actors, scientists, doctors and other notable scholars in giving a commencement speech at Youngstown State University.

Brown will give the speech for the virtual Fall Commencement, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

The ceremony moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be available online on the YSU homepage, YouTube and Facebook.

Brown holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from YSU. He was elected the 51st mayor of Youngstown in 2017.

Brown was previously chief deputy treasurer for Mahoning County, director of the Youngstown Human Relations Commission, a community organizer for YSU’s Center for Urban & Regional Studies and a caseworker for Mahoning County Children Services Board. He has served on the board of the Mahoning Valley Sanitation District, secretary of Wick Neighbors Inc. and chair of Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partners.

He previously was president of Youngstown City Council, a member of City Council representing the 3rd Ward and a member of the Youngstown City School Board.

More headlines from WKBN.com: