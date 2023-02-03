YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Choffin Career and Technical Center held a celebration for Black History Month on Friday.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown was a guest speaker. He spoke to the students about what it takes to be the mayor of a city, and what it means to him to be the second African American mayor in the history of Youngstown.

“Also, I wanted to talk a little bit about adversity and barriers that I faced in life and they may face, but letting them know, even though you face those adversities, as long as they stay focused on what they want to do, they can do anything,” Brown said.

Students were also able to ask the mayor questions.

After the presentation, the students were able to try some different traditional food as part of a “Taste of Black History.”

Students from the culinary program prepared and served greens, mac n’ cheese, cornbread and peach cobbler.

“We’re gonna keep celebrating every year. We want our students to be holistic, emotionally well-balance, physical, as well as educated,” said Mary C. Boyd, a Choffin School social worker.