Youngstown mayor says bill to demo old Anthony’s on the River will get paid

The old building was torn down late last week

The demolition of a 110-year-old building near downtown Youngstown had one city councilman questioning if the demolition was needed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite Youngstown City Council’s actions Wednesday night, Mayor Tito Brown says the costs for the recent demolition of the long-closed Anthony’s on the River will be paid.

The old building was torn down late last week after inspectors discovered bricks were falling off the facade and the fire chief declared it an emergency.

Wednesday night, council voted to withhold paying the $48,000 cost of the demolition, but the mayor said Thursday he and the law director are looking at their legal options to have the bill covered as a “moral obligation.”

