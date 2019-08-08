Youngstown mayor rejects state auditor’s request to repay money used for city projects

The city has also proposed a series of reasonable ways to resolve the dispute

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown says the city will not repay the $3.1 million used from its water, wastewater and sanitation funds for what he calls important community projects.

The state auditor’s office had demanded the money be repaid from the city’s already tight general fund.

According to a statement from the mayor, the city has been negotiating a favorable outcome with the auditor. Brown outlined the city’s financial problems and raised sound legal objections to the auditor’s position.

“Despite the city’s best efforts, the auditor would not budge from forcing the city into an unaffordable repayment option that would jeopardize city services and employees. The city cannot and will not agree to place such a burden on its citizens,” Brown said.

The city has also proposed a series of reasonable ways to resolve the dispute.