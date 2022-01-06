YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is getting some recognition.

Thursday morning, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown issued certificates to “Youngstown United As One.”

He said members have gone above and beyond for our community.

The group gave away free gas just before Christmas. It also paid for groceries at a local supermarket and helped with Toys for Tots.

Leaders like, Darrell Jones, said it’s just what they want to do.

“We are a small group, but we have big hearts. We did Toys for Tots; that was our first thing we did. I think it was on the 19th. Then we said, ‘You know what? We need to do more for the city,’ ’cause the city is hurting in so many ways, and we just like to help out in any way we can,” he said.

Jones said they have no plans to stop activities.

The hope is that their efforts will inspire others to step forward and help as well.