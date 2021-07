YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Carl Davis are expected to address recent violence in the city.

There will be a press conference Wednesday, scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch that live in the player above.

Most recently, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at a gas station on the south side. Police said he was targeted.

That makes 17 homicides in Youngstown so far this year and 72 total people who have been shot.