Youngstown Mayor places curfew for 12 hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown declared a civil emergency Sunday night. He also placed a curfew on the City of Youngstown.

The curfew is for 8:30 p.m. and will remain in effect for 12 hours unless canceled earlier.

Mayor Brown said this is due to the destruction and violence in Youngstown, the threat of continued and escalating violence, the need for security and enforcement support for the Youngstown Police Department and the need to protect Youngstown’s first responders and citizens from further violence.

Individuals are prohibited from appearing in public spaces during the curfew.