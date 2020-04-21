Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

Youngstown mayor named to Ohio COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force

Local News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the formation of the strike force at his daily coronavirus press conference Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was named to a statewide group that is looking into the disproportionate number of minorities impacted by COVID-19.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the formation of the strike force at his daily coronavirus press conference Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health released new data showing 21 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state are African American, although they only make up approximately 14 percent of Ohio’s population.

“We must recognize that there are many Ohioans who have an increased risk of being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to protect all Ohioans from this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com