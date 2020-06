There is a possibility of another protest in Youngstown at 4 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown issued an early dismissal for all employees working inside of City Hall Monday.

This comes after the mayor consulted with Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees and local community leaders about the possibility of another protest in Youngstown at 4 p.m.

Out of caution, Mayor Brown has issued the early dismissal for employees working inside City Hall for 2 p.m. Monday.