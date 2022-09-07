WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is in Washington D.C. Thursday for a meeting at the White House.

Brown is joining other mayors from the state for the meeting “Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio.” The mayors of Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton Toledo, Akron, Elyria, Lima Lakewood and Athens will be there.

The major topic of discussion will be the impact of recent legislation, including the American Rescue Plan and the CHIPS Act.

WKBN will live stream the meeting beginning at 11:45 a.m.