Youngstown mayor hopes to stretch rescue plan funds over 10-20 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown says the money coming to Youngstown from the American Rescue Plan could change the area for years to come.

The city will receive over $88 million as part of the nearly $2 trillion spending package.

The mayor wants to develop a strategy for funding to last the next 10-20 years.

“I want to make sure that we take these dollars, that also, where we can leverage with some private investment and public dollars. So I want to make this a legacy piece for us. I want this to stretch, but I think we’ve gotta have a strategic, comprehensive plan,” he said.

Brown says coming up with that plan will involve getting input from city council members and the community.