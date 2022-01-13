YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a virtual announcement made Thursday, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has endorsed candidate Nan Whaley for governor of Ohio.

“Thanks to Nan Whaley’s leadership as mayor of Dayton, her city is better off. We need that kind of vision and get-it-done leadership for our entire state,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

Whaley said she’s grateful to have the endorsement of Mayor Brown because he is, “the personification of what a mayor should be.”

When asked why Brown chose to endorse Whaley over other candidates, he said he believes Whaley can give the state something different than what it has seen.

“I’m proud to endorse Nan because I know that, as governor, she’ll look out for places like Youngstown that have so often been ignored or forgotten by the state government. It’s time we have a true champion in the governor’s office, and that champion is Nan,” Brown said.

Whaley is a Democrat who has served as mayor of Dayton since 2013.