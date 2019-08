The commission will help oversee Ohio's Census count and come up with strategies to reach the hard-to-count populations

(WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has been appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to serve on the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission.

The mayor will represent Mahoning County.

Eddie Howard, Jr. will represent Trumbull County.

The commission will help oversee Ohio’s Census count and come up with strategies to reach the hard-to-count populations.