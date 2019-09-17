Youngstown mayor appoints new leaders to Community and Economic Development Dept.

Mayor Tito Brown wants to focus on the city's competitiveness and strengthening relationships with community partners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced staff changes in one of the city’s departments on Monday.

Brown plans to restructure the Community Planning and Economic Development Department to help the city become more attractive to potential businesses.

He’s bringing in Nikki Posterli from Mahoning County Children Services to be the department’s director. She will also serve as Brown’s chief of staff.

Sharon Woodberry previously held the department director position, but she will now be the director of economic development.

Brown wants to focus on the city’s competitiveness and strengthening relationships with community partners.