Youngstown mayor appointed to bipartisan Ohio Mayors Alliance Board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has been appointed to the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board.

In this position, he will collaborate with mayoral leaders from over two dozen of the largest cities in Ohio as he serves in the bipartisan coalition.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board of Directors,” said Mayor Brown. “The work that this organization has done to support our communities during this difficult year has been incredibly impactful. It has also given mayors a great forum to support each other, share innovative ideas, and promote the importance of bipartisan cooperation.”

Members of the board include Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler, Kettering Mayor Don Patterson and Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

“We’re thrilled to have Mayor Brown join the board and we know he will be a great addition to our bipartisan leadership team,” said Mayor Muryn. “Mayor Brown’s collaborative approach will be a perfect fit for our continual efforts to build stronger partnerships with state and federal leaders.”