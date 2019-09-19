Youngstown mayor and police chief join conversation about gun legislation in Ohio

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Robin Lees will join other leaders across the state in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Robin Lees will join other leaders across the state in Columbus Thursday to talk about gun legislation.

The bipartisan group of mayors and police chiefs will discuss what they say is a need to pass legislation to curb gun violence.

The mass shooting in Dayton launched the Ohio STRONG initiative, an effort by Governor Mike DeWine to address gun violence and mental health issues across the state.​

Prior to that, Democrats at the Statehouse had long been pushing for what they called common-sense gun legislation, one area being Red Flag laws, laws meant to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others.​

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. inside the Senate press room at the Ohio Statehouse.

Other officials attending include: