Youngstown mayor and Ohio Mayors Alliance concerned remote workers will reduce tax base

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes could be coming if you’ve had to pay taxes to the city where your company has an office, even though you’ve been working from home.

The issue was the topic of discussion Thursday for Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance.

The Ohio Legislature is considering several proposals to revoke a law passed last year allowing cities to collect taxes from commuters when offices were closed.

Lawmakers are also considering refunds those people who paid commuter income tax when they worked from home.

Members of the Ohio Mayors Alliance say retroactively taking away tax money would harm city services.

“A municipality only has jurisdiction to tax people who live there or work there. They don’t have jurisdiction to reach outside their city and tax people who aren’t working there,” said Jay Carson, a litigator with the Buckeye Institute.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said the tax revenue is needed.

“You’re coming into a municipality that’s provided a service to that community. I still have to pave roads. I have the police. I have the fire. Some of those amenities and assets that you enjoy I have to provide,” Brown said.

Under current law, Youngstown is projected to see a 21% reduction in municipal income tax revenue.