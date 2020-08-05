Youngstown Marathon, Half-Marathon canceled

A virtual option will still be available

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Marathon and Half-Marathon have been canceled for this upcoming October.

The organization was not able to obtain permission from the City of Youngstown to run the race through their jurisdiction and course options were limited due to unexpected construction throughout Mill Creek Park.

Those still wanting to train for a full or half marathon have the option to participate in a virtual event for a $35 registration fee. Virtual participants will receive a shirt and finisher medal.

Those who already registered for the in-person event will have the options to defer their fees until 2021, receive a full refund for their entry fee money, or switch to a virtual event. Participants switching to the virtual event will receive a refund for the difference in registration price.

Those registered for the IRunYoungstown 2020 Race Series will be receiving further details and instructions on how to complete their series with planned upcoming events.

Details for the Youngstown Marathon’s 5K event are still in discussion.

More stories from WKBN.com: