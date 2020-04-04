Youngstown Marathon goes virtual this year

Racers can run anywhere -- on a road, trail, track or treadmill

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marathons will be a little different from the previous year.

This year’s Youngstown Marathon, for example, will be having a “Six Feet from Me Virtual 5K.”

Runners can already sign up to participate in the 5K. It goes through April 30.

Racers can run anywhere — on a road, trail, track or treadmill.

Results are uploaded live each day, and you can view your final standings on May 1.

The race is free, but race organizers are accepting donations for a local food bank in the Mahoning Valley.

