Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 94 active closings. Click for more details.

Youngstown Marathon goes virtual this year

Local News

Racers can run anywhere -- on a road, trail, track or treadmill

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN MARATHON_348740

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marathons will be a little different from the previous year.

This year’s Youngstown Marathon, for example, will be having a “Six Feet from Me Virtual 5K.”

Runners can already sign up to participate in the 5K. It goes through April 30.

Racers can run anywhere — on a road, trail, track or treadmill.

Results are uploaded live each day, and you can view your final standings on May 1.

The race is free, but race organizers are accepting donations for a local food bank in the Mahoning Valley.

You can find more information on the 5K and how to sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com