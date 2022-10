YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local manufacturing facility is holding an open house and hiring event.

It’s happening from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Winfield’s Youngstown plant, located at 3200 Innovation Place.

Taylor Winfield has jobs available in sales, operations, purchasing and engineering.

If you can’t make it, you can still apply on the company’s website.

The company was part of one of Governor Mike DeWine’s stops on Manufacturing Day earlier this month.